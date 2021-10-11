Officer injured in prison incident

Lancaster Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the SC Department of Corrections says an inmate at an Upstate prison assaulted a guard and held him against his will.

Officials say it happened at Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County Monday.

We’re told the inmate stabbed the corrections officer four times with a homemade weapon.

Officials say no other inmates participated in the incident.

The guard was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be released tonight.

Officials say the inmate also stole the officer’s keys and chemical munitions before unlocking some cells and gassing himself and others.

“Our staff puts their lives at risk every day, and I’m so thankful our officer is going to be OK,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said.

The inmate who attacked the officer was transferred to another institution and will be charged.