Plane crashes into trees in SC neighborhood, pilot escapes with minor injuries

CNN– A pilot says a parachute saved his life after his small plane crashed in a Greenville neighborhood Sunday.

The pilot, William Klepper, was forced to deploy the emergency parachute after an engine failure. Klepper says he did his best to keep the disabled plane from hitting any homes, as the plane and its parachute got tangled in power lines and trees behind a home.

He escaped with minor injuries.

The flight originated from Aiken, but it’s not clear yet what caused the engine to fail over Greenville.