Cause of death released in Gabby Petito case

An autopsy report claims Peitito was dead 3 to 4 weeks before her body was found

Gabby Petito, the 22 year old woman found dead in a Wyoming national park died by strangulation.

Investigators continue their search for Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé who disappeared after becoming a person of interest. Leyla Santiago has the latest.