Poll finds fewer Americans trust COVID-19 information coming from the president

CNN– Fewer people say they trust President Biden to provide accurate information about COVID-19.

According to a new Axios-Ipsos poll, 42% of the more than 1,000 adults surveyed said they trusted the COVID-19 information from the president. That’s down 7% from a month ago.

The poll also found roughly 30% of Americans expect it to take longer to return to pre-pandemic life, estimating more than a year.