DHEC: 893 new cases of COVID-19, 40 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 546 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 347 probable cases, for a total of 893 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 38 new confirmed deaths and two probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 40 virus related deaths in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 880,984 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 13,093 virus related deaths reported.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 12,893 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 7.6%.

According to the department, a total of 4,916,883 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 61.4% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine doses, and 53.5% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.