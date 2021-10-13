Newberry County deputies searching for suspects believed to be involved in a shoplifting ring

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement is on the scene of a Love Travel Plaza, searching for suspects believed to be involved in a shoplifting ring.

Deputies say they received a call about multiple suspects shoplifting at the Pilot on SC 773. Investigators say they got a vehicle description from employees, and the vehicle was seen by a deputy at the Love’s on SC 219 at I-26. Authorities say they brought two suspects into custody, but two others fled into the woods by the Love’s.

Officials say the remaining suspects are white males, with one wearing camouflage and a red bandana covering his face. Investigators say the other suspect is wearing a lighter blue jacket and a red ball cap. If you see either of these individuals, call 911.

Officials say SLED bloodhounds and the Newberry Police are assisting with the search for suspects.

Investigators believe the suspects are also wanted by other law enforcement agencies.

Deputies advise residents in the St. Phillip’s community to lock their homes and vehicles. They add that anyone who flees law enforcement should be considered dangerous.