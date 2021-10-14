DHEC: 1,304 new cases of COVID-19, 22 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 864 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 440 probable cases, for a total of 1,304 new cases in the state. DHEC also reports 15 new confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 22 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 882,455 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 13,114 virus related deaths in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 16,595 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 8.4%.

According to the department, a total of 4,932,989 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 61.4% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 53.6% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.