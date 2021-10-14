OCSO: Deputies seize stolen firearms, drugs during traffic stop

1/2 RONDEY JOHNSON Rondey Johnson Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

2/2 1 Guns and drugs seized during traffic stop. Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says drugs and stolen weapons were seized during a traffic stop.

“This was a direct result of our answering the complaints from residents in this area,” the sheriff said. “We’ve been out there on patrol and here’s results.”

Around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies say they saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near Russell Street. Officials say the vehicle eventually came to a stop near Monroe Street and Dorchester Street, and one of the vehicle’s occupants carrying a backpack attempted to flee. Deputies say they quickly brought this individual back to the car.

Investigators say the backpack was in possession of 26-year-old Rondey Johnson, or Orangeburg.

“Inside of this bag we found two handguns stolen from nearby counties,” Ravenell said, “approximately $4,000 street value of marijuana, prescription pills and a set of scales.”

Authorities say Johnson is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana near a school, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen weapon. Officials say no one else in the vehicle was charged in connection with the drugs and weapons, but the driver received a traffic citation.