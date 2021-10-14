SLED: Lexington County man accused of kidnapping and attempting to sexually assault a woman, among other charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a Lexington County man is accused of kidnapping, robbing and attempting to sexually assault a woman in her home.

Authorities say 35-year-old Robert Brandon Neeley is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, first degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Officials say the case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.