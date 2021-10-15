HUSH No More to host Domestic Violence Awareness Walk this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One organization is hosting a walk to bring awareness to a serious problem.

HUSH No More is holding a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk this Saturday at the Family Life Center on 704 Gabriel Street, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Curtis spoke with Dr. Vanessa Guyton, the organization’s Executive Director, about the event that will help empower victims of domestic violence and provide resources for those that need help.

Event officials say they will have live performances, a tribute to survivors, and many fun activities for the family.

Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m.

For more information on how you can register for the walk, visit HUSH No More’s website.