SCSO: Authorities seize 4.5 pounds of marijuana, other drugs and stolen firearm during search warrant

1/2 MCFADDEN, Tavares Tavares K. McFadden Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

2/2 Resized IMG 4993 Investigators seize drugs and firearm while executing search warrant on Blanche Road. Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says investigators seized about 4.5 pounds or marijuana, along with other drugs and a firearm while executing a search warrant in the 4200 block of Blanche Road.

On September 29, authorities say they found over 2,000 grams of marijuana, 3.1 grams of cocaine, 2.3 grams of crack cocaine, $769 in cash and one firearm. According to SCSO, the estimated value of the drugs is $19,960 worth of marijuana, $310 of cocaine and $230 of crack cocaine.

Officials say 29-year-old Tavares K. McFadden is charged with possesion with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm.