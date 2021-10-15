SCSO: Authorities seize 4.5 pounds of marijuana, other drugs and stolen firearm during search warrant
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says investigators seized about 4.5 pounds or marijuana, along with other drugs and a firearm while executing a search warrant in the 4200 block of Blanche Road.
On September 29, authorities say they found over 2,000 grams of marijuana, 3.1 grams of cocaine, 2.3 grams of crack cocaine, $769 in cash and one firearm. According to SCSO, the estimated value of the drugs is $19,960 worth of marijuana, $310 of cocaine and $230 of crack cocaine.
Officials say 29-year-old Tavares K. McFadden is charged with possesion with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm.