Illusionist Rob Lake is bringing the magic to Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A famous illusionist is coming to the Midlands to work his magic this weekend!

“The Magic of Rob Lake” show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College.

Curtis spoke with the illusionist on his start in magic and what you can expect at the show.

To get your tickets before they disappear, visit Harbison Theatre’s website.