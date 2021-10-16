Benedict falls to Albany State 28-6

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Albany State Golden Rams and their top-ranked defense were too much for the Benedict College Tigers and took a 28-6 victory on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Benedict was held to a season-low 186 yards of total offense, and the offense was held scoreless for the first time this season. Benedict’s only score came on a 52-yard interception return by Keeven Ross in the first quarter.

The Tigers fall to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the SIAC. Albany State improves to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the SIAC.

“They’re a good team, but so are we when we’re locked in. We just didn’t play well,” said Benedict head coach Chennis Berry . “Early in the game, I thought the defense gave us a chance. But ultimately at the end of the day, it comes down to all three phases – offense, defense and special teams – and bottom line is for 60 minutes we didn’t get it done. They got it done and we didn’t get it done.”

Ross intercepted Dionte Bonneau’s pass early in the first quarter and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown. Rigoberto Tinoco missed his first PAT attempt of the season after making 21 straight. That put Benedict in the lead 6-0 with 12:14 on the clock.

The Golden Rams scored on a 22-yard pass later in the first quarter, kicked the PAT, and took a 7-6 lead.

The Benedict defense came up big right before the half, keeping the Golden Rams out of the end zone after a first-and-goal from the 5. The Golden Rams went for the score on fourth down, and Dontavis Hunt came up with a big tackle and the score remained 7-6 at the half.

“They played well, especially in the first half,” Berry said of the defense. “The defense scored our one touchdown. We were in the game and came out in the second half and started slow again and didn’t get it done again. Ultimately, at the end of the day, we’ve got to play better.”

Freshman quarterback Zavien Foster completed 11-of-19 passes for 120 yards, but was sacked seven times and fumbled twice as the Golden Rams brought constant pressure on the young quarterback.

“He was under pressure a lot. You’ve got to protect. You’ve got to give the young man a chance to go through his reads and progressions,” Berry said. “We didn’t get it done as a team. It all starts up front. If we win up front with the offensive and defensive line, we’ve got a chance. And we didn’t get it done up front.”

The Golden Rams got a 7-yard touchdown run by Marcuis Fulks in the third quarter, then scored on a 30-yard fumble return by Stephan Pierre after forcing a fumble by Foster to put Albany State ahead 21-6.

After blocking a 48-yard field goal attempt by Tinoco, the Golden Rams took over and scored on a 3-yard run by Fulks in the fourth quarter to make it 28-6.

The Tigers are home again next week against Morehouse for Homecoming. Kickoff is 2 p.m.