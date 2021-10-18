SCEMD encourages groups to participate in “ShakeOut” exercise for Earthquake Preparedness Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This week is Earthquake Preparedness Week. State emergency officials are raising awareness for earthquakes and taking part in a drill.

The Great Southeast ShakeOut is this Thursday, October 21 at 10:21 a.m. Officials say more than one million people across eight states will participate, and they encourage groups and organizations to hold drills in order to be better prepared prepared for earthquakes.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says if an earthquake hits, you should “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.”

You can read the South Carolina Hurricane Guide here.