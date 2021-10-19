Consumer News: Walmart kicking off Black Friday early, Taco Bell giving away free breakfast burritos and more!

CNN– Inflation is already driving up the prices of beef and chicken. Now, pork prices are expected to rise even higher. A new law may soon change how pork is raised and sold in the U.S., and pork producers warn this could mean higher prices for you at the grocery store. Jenn Sullivan has a closer look.

As COVID-19 case numbers go down, analysts predict bigger gatherings this year compared to last. This means the demand for more turkey on Turkey Day. Smaller turkeys were in demand last Thanksgiving as families downsized their holiday gathering. Now, grocery store chains are stocking up on large turkeys ahead of the holiday. A spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Agriculture said production of fresh turkeys is down, but frozen turkeys shouldn’t be hard to find.

Walmart is joining the fray to kick off the holiday buying frenzy early. The retailer announced it plans to launch three sales in November, marketed as “Black Friday Deals.” Deep holiday discounts have historically been reserved for the Friday after Thanksgiving, known as “Black Friday.” Retailers are experimenting with spreading those deals over a longer period of time. It joins retailers like Best Buy, Target and Amazon in marking down popular items well ahead of the holiday season.

Walmart is recalling rice cereal for infants sold in stores and online. Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission say Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal tested positive for naturally occurring arsenic. The affected products include best by dates of June 24, 25 and November 30 of 2022. If you purchased the product, throw it out.

Taco Bell is celebrating the fact that 90% of its locations are once again selling breakfast burritos. Many of them stopped offering breakfast when the pandemic started. To mark the milestone, the chain is offering free breakfast burritos to customers Thursday morning. It happens from 7-11 a.m. The promo is limited to one burrito per person.