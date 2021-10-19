DHEC: 613 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 474 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 139 probable cases, for a total of 613 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports two new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 888,189 confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 and 13,321 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 14,248 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 5.10%.

According to the department, a total of 5,003,237 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 61.8% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose and 54.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.