FDA says only 15% of seniors have gotten their COVID-19 booster shot

CNN– Only 15% of seniors have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to the FDA. The agency has recommended booster doses for people who are most vulnerable, including that age group, along with people at high risk of severe disease and those who live or work in high-risk environments.

The latest booster push comes after the news that former Secretary of State Colin Powell died from COVID-19 complications.