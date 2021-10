16/18

SOLORIO, JUNIOR OCTAVIO

ASSAULT / ASSAULT AND BATTERY OF A HIGH AND AGGRAVATED NATUR RSG / RECEIVING STOLEN GOODS, VALUE $10,000 OR MORE VEHICLE / POSS/SELL/DISPOSE OF STOLEN VEHICLE >$10 000 TRAFFIC/DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI 3RD TRAFFIC / RECKLESS DRIVING LARCENY / GRAND LARCENY VALUE $10000 OR MORE TRAFFIC/FAIL TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT, NO INJURY/DEATH 2ND/S TRAFFIC / HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS, DUS AS PER HABITUAL TR-LEXINGTON CO.