Newberry County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam involved real bank phone numbers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are at it again, this time using bank numbers to call people in an attempt to build confidence. During the call, the scammer claims fraud is happening and once the information is received they are draining bank accounts.

The sheriff’s office says do not give out personal information, regardless of who is making the call. Instead hang up and call your local bank to determine if the call is valid.