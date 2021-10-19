Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more police officers than gunfire

CNN– A new report finds the leading cause of death right now for police officers isn’t gunfire, it’s COVID-19. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, it’s killed five times as many officers as gunfire since the pandemic began.

But around the country, some police officers and unions are pushing back against vaccine requirements. In Chicago, about 4,500 police officers didn’t report their vaccination status by October 15, as mandated by the city. In Massachusetts, the head of the Troopers’ Union says state police are missing nearly 600 uniformed members because of their refusal to comply with the vaccination mandate. In Seattle, the Police Union’s president said the force lost some 300 officers over the past 18 months.