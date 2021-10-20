DHEC: 823 new cases of COVID-19, 50 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 569 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 254 probable cases, for a total of 823 new cases in the state. DHEC also reports 38 new confirmed deaths and 12 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 50 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 889,096 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13,368 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 12,306 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 7.5%.

According to the department, a total of 5,012,457 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 61.8% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose and 54.2% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.