DHEC officials discuss breakthrough infections and deaths amoung vaccinated individuals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After the passing of fully vaccinated Colin Powell earlier this week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has gotten questions as to how this is still possible if fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kelly explains that no vaccine is 100% effective, as breakthrough cases and deaths are still possible when someone has a per-existing health condition, like Powell. Dr. Kelly says, while some people choose to not get vaccinated for their own personal reasons, we still need to use the tools we have to stay safe.

Out of the 120 breakthrough deaths in September, 97% of people had a pre-existing condition.