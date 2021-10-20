Governor McMaster reacts to warning from federal officials about COVID-19 rules to protect health care workers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster called a recent warning from federal officials about the state’s COVID-19 workplace standards a “preemptive strike.” The governor says he instructed LLR Director Emily Farr to prepare for a “vigorous and lengthy legal fight.”

This is clearly a preemptive strike by the federal government. With no state regulators in the way, the federal Labor Department will be free to penalize employers who do not comply with President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate.https://t.co/IAPpcJ17Ad — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 20, 2021

This comes after the Biden administration threatened to revoke the authority of three states to control workplace safety standards for not adopting rules to protect health care workers, as reported by the Associated Press. South Carolina is listed among the states.