Have you noticed an increased Naval presence this week?

Tyler Ryan speaks with USN Rear Admiral Jeff Scheidt about Navy Week in Columbia

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Each year, the United States Navy picks a small group of communities to spend a week, with the mission of education about the Military Branch. This year, Columbia has been selected as one of the thirteen communities to get the special attention. Running through Friday, the outreach program’s goal is to inform and show the communities outside the “typical fleet concentration areas,” (Norfolk, San Diego, etc), what the Navy is, what it does, and the role Naval operations play within the other branches of the Military, and overall protection of our Country.

According to USN Rear Admiral Jeff Scheidt, some of the highlights of the week include:

● Senior Navy Leaders – Flag officer and senior civilian Navy leaders with ties to Columbia and surrounding area

● Namesake Sailors – Sailors serving on USS Columbia (SSN 771), a Los Angeles-class nuclear powered submarine

● Hometown Heroes – Events featuring South Carolina natives serving in the Navy

● Navy Band – Live performances and masterclasses with Navy Musicians

● Naval History and Heritage Command – Educational presentations and lesson plans about the ties between South Carolina and the Navy

● USS Constitution – In-person demonstrations and live engagements with Sailors from the oldest commissioned ship in the fleet

● Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Educational STEM presentations by technicians, medics, and divers

● Many other education-focused groups and events

For more information on the United States Navy, as well as Navy Week, check out:

https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/2692324/navy-week-program-sets-course-for-columbia-south-carolina/

