Sumter PD search for missing man with alzheimers
Officials say Dennis Selvig may be driving in his blue Honda with SC license plates
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a man missing since Wednesday afternoon who is living with alzheimers.
Investigators say 76 year old Dennis Selvig was last seen around four this afternoon.
he was driving a 2011 blue Honda pilot with the South Carolina license tag number R-Z-1-6-7-6.
If you know where he is call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or 9-1-1.