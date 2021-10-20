Sumter PD search for missing man with alzheimers

Image: Sumter Police Department

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a man missing since Wednesday afternoon who is living with alzheimers.

Investigators say 76 year old Dennis Selvig was last seen around four this afternoon.

he was driving a 2011 blue Honda pilot with the South Carolina license tag number R-Z-1-6-7-6.

If you know where he is call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or 9-1-1.