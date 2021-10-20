Wando man sentenced for 2018 bank robbery in Charleston

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart, a Wando man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing a bank in Charleston. Authorities say 26-year-old Quinton Allen Manigault plead guilty to the armed robbery of the Pinnacle Bank on Folly Road and Cross Creek Drive which took place March 27, 2018.

Investigators with the FBI and the Charleston Police Department say they used surveillance footage from other establishments to identify Manigault, and they also found a money band from the bank in his vehicle.

According to officials, Manigault was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.