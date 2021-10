CDC Vaccine Advisory Committee to make key decisions on COVID-19 boosters

CNN– The number of Americans looking for COVID-19 booster shots now exceeds those getting first time vaccinations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are 1.3 times as many booster every day as there are first time vaccinations, and that number could only go up as the CDC Vaccine Advisory Committee meets to make key decisions on booster recommendations.

Steve Nannes has those details.