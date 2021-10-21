DHEC: 879 new cases of COVID-19, 44 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 560 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 319 probable cases, for a total of 879 new deaths in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 33 new confirmed deaths and 11 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 44 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 890,003 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 13,412 virus related deaths reported in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 16,729 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 5.3%.

According to the department, a total of 5,024,557 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department also says 61.9% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine and 54.2% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.