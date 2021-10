Rock out with a free Sister Hazel show at the Tin Roof in the Vista!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You and the family can rock out with Sister Hazel at a free show in the Vista today!

The outdoor concert starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Tin Roof on 1022 Senate Street.

Curtis spoke with Abby Anderson with the Vista Guild about Sister Hazel performing their hits as part of the Vista After Five series fall finale.

Emily Curtis and Kate Vera will also perform.

Make sure you arrive early to rock the night away!