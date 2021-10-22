DHEC: 1,059 new cases of COVID-19, 62 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 738 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 321 probable cases, for a total of 1,059 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 48 new confirmed deaths and 14 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 62 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 891,072 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 13,472 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 25,078 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 4.5%.

According to the department, a total of 5,034,219 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department say 62.0% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 54.3% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.