For the Health of It: Understanding and Treating Anemia

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss amemia and how OT/PT can treat it

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) -Anemia is a condition in which the body lacks enough healthy red blood cells and hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is a protein that transports oxygen through the body. According to CORA’s Hima Dalal, there are many types of anemia, and each has a particular symptom and treatment options.

She says that the following are most common signs and symptoms of anemia:

• Fatigue and decreased endurance

• Paleness of skin

• Shortness of breath

• Palpitations of the heart

• Insomnia

• Gastric Issues

• Memory loss and brain fog

• Decreased ability to do daily self-care, homemaking, work, and other tasks.

• Decreased functional mobility can also affect your walking, strength, and exercise endurance.

Dalal says that Physical and Occupational Therapy will help you format a proper exercise plan under their supervision with consideration of your type of anemia and your iron count so you will gin

strength without damaging more red blood cells. Proper nutrition, sleep, lifestyle modification and guided meditation will also help you to live life to the fullest.

To schedule a free screening with an occupation or physical therapist or if you have questions contact Hima Dalal.

himadalalOT@gmail.com

hdalal@corahealth.com