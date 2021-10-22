Transitioning to Renewable Energy Will Cost Many Jobs — FALSE

One argument against transitioning to renewable energy has been that it will cost too many jobs – coal miners, oil riggers, etc. But that argument is patently false. Many studies, including the one listed below, show that MANY MORE good-paying, high-quality jobs are created when we transition to renewable energy. This study finds that 4 new jobs are created for every one job that is lost. (And that’s to say nothing of the benefits to all of us from removing the air pollution caused by burning coal, oil, gas, etc.)

‘Four jobs in renewables for each lost in energy transition’ as wind and solar spur new record: Irena | Recharge (rechargenews.com)