Warrant shows assistant director unknowingly handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun

The actor fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of a movie in Santa Fe, Mexico
Associated Press,

 

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Alec Baldwin was handed a loaded weapon by an assistant director who indicated it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer. That’s according to court records that were released Friday.

A search warrant filed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, court said the assistant director did not know the prop gun was loaded with live rounds.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot in the chest. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded.

The warrant was obtained so investigators could document the scene.

Categories: National News, News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts