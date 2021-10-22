Warrant shows assistant director unknowingly handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun

The actor fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of a movie in Santa Fe, Mexico

1/2 Halyna Hutchins (AP File) This photo provided by Adam Egypt Mortimer shows cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Archenemy" in January 2020 in Los Angeles. Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin Thursday on the New Mexico set of the western film "Rust." Authorities continue to investigate the shooting but there are no allegations of wrongdoing by Baldwin. (Adam Egypt Mortimer via AP)

2/2 Alec Baldwin after deadly shooting (AP File) Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film "Rust" on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, officials said. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)



SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Alec Baldwin was handed a loaded weapon by an assistant director who indicated it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer. That’s according to court records that were released Friday.

A search warrant filed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, court said the assistant director did not know the prop gun was loaded with live rounds.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot in the chest. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded.

The warrant was obtained so investigators could document the scene.