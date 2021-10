Mount Tamalpais, just north of San Francisco got more than 2 feet of rain in the last several days. In fact, many spots just north of San Francisco accumulated more than 10 inches of rain in just 6 days. And as you know, they are in a serious drought, so this is welcome news.

Check out the tweet from Alex Gotz (@Airplane121) “And there we have it – 26.91″ on Mt. Tam over the past six days.”