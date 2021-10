SC resident indicted in connection with Capitol Riot

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — A South Carolina resident is indicted in the investigation into the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, George Tenney of Anderson is accused of pushing an employee of the House Sergeant at Arms and joining in the effort to force open the doors of the capitol to allow more rioters in.

In total, ten people from South Carolina have been charged in connection with the insurrection.