Former teacher wins Richland One school board special election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A former teacher has won a special election Tuesday night for the Richland One School board.

Rober Lominack garnered more than 64% of the votes to win the open at-large seat.

According to unofficial results from the Richland County Election Commission Tuesday night, Lominack got at least 5,485, beating two other competitors in the race, Hamilton Jacobs and Jim Manning.

Lominack is a former teacher in the Richland One school district and has served as the executive director of Richland County Public Education Partners.