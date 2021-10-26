We Already Have 95% of Technology Necessary to Combat Climate Change

There’s widespread thinking that we need major technology breakthroughs to overcome Climate Change. That’s simply not true. We currently have 95% of the necessary technology in place for this task. We just have to deploy it. Professor Mark Jacobson outlines this very will in the following article. And the existing technology is safe, effective, and easy to deploy. It’s just up to us to do it. And once we do, we can eliminate all the problems with pollution from burning fossil fuels – gas, coal, oil, etc. No, we don’t need ‘miracle technologies’ to slash emissions — we already have 95 percent | TheHill