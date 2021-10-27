DHEC: 630 new cases of COVID-19, 39 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 364 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 266 probable cases, for a total of 630 new cases in the state. DHEC also reports 29 new confirmed deaths and 10 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 39 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 894,924 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 13,604 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 12,506 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 5.10%.

According to the department, a total of 5,094,559 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 62.3% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 54.7% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.