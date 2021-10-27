DHEC officials speak on when younger kids could get COVID-19 vaccines, pending approval

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Pending FDA emergency use authorization and CDC approval, officials with DHEC say children older than five could be vaccinated in South Carolina as early as the end of next week. While it takes at least five weeks to be fully vaccinated with the two dose Pfizer vaccine, Dr. Linda bell says this could be a huge step in sending children back to classrooms for the spring semester safely.

Dr. Bell wants to remind everyone this Halloween to not trick-or-treat if you have any symptoms of the virus or have been in close contact with anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.