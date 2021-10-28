California’s Big Rain – Only a Small Dent in the Drought

You remember the rain storm that hammered California a few days back? It brought record rain totals to many places in California, including roughly 2 feet of rain to a mountain just north of San Francisco. But their drought is so severe that all this rain made barely a dent. Jan Null, Adjunct Professor at San Jose State University, explains in this tweet.

Jan Null @ggweather

“Last weekend’s storm only pared back the “Exceptional Drought” area by ~6%, primarily across Northern California, with that area now in the “Severe Drought” category. A step in the right direction, albeit a small step. No significant change in Central & Southern Calif.”