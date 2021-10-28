DHEC: 729 new cases of COVID-19, 66 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 433 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 296 probable cases, for a total of 729 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 50 new confirmed deaths and 16 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 66 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 895,738 confirmed and probable cases and 13,670 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 15,067 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.50%.

According to the department, a total of 5,116,967 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 62.5% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 54.8% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.