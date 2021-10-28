SCDEW: Increase in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was an increase in the the number of first time unemployment insurance claims last w From October 17-23, SCDEW says 1,225 initial claims were filed across the state. This is an increase from the 1,064 claims the department reported the previous week.

Officials say the 7,511 claimants were paid an average benefit of $248.60 last week. SCDEW says $6,568,658,561.56 has been paid out since March 15, 2020.

According to officials, the most initial claims filed las week came from Anderson County, with 152.

For a full look at SCDEW’s unemployment insurance dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.