Consumer News: No more free Whole Foods deliveries for Prime members, why Will Ferrell turned down an ‘Elf’ sequel and more

CNN– In the wake of the Facebook Papers scandal, the CEO of Patagonia is calling for companies to pull their advertising off the social media site. CEO Ryan Gellert wants sponsors to apply pressure on Facebook to force the platform to prioritize people over profit, as he puts it. The outdoor apparel brand stopped all its paid advertising on Facebook back in June 2020, because it claimed the social media site was spreading hate speech.

No more free Whole Foods deliveries for Amazon Prime members. This week, the retailer started tacking on a $9.95 delivery charge to orders. Amazon, which acquired Whole Foods in 2017, had previously offered free two hour delivery for prime members. Whole Foods says the fee is to cover costs for delivery equipment and technology.

Fans of McDonald’s McRib rejoice! The popular barbecue sandwich is returning to the menu Monday. In case you do not know what it is, the McRib is a barbecue sauce covered boneless pork patty, served with onions and pickles inside of a hoagie-style bun. It first debuted in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981. The sandwich is only being offered for a limited time at participating locations.

Merriam-Webster has added 455 new words and phrases to its dictionary this month. There’s plenty of coronavirus-related entries. They include ‘breakthrough’ and ‘superspreader.’ For online culture and communication, there’s ‘tbh’ for ‘to be honest’ and ‘ftw,’ meaning ‘for the win.’ Other newcomers include ‘dad bod,’ ‘air fryer,’ and ‘doorbell camera.’ If you’re unsure of what any of these words or phrases mean, go ahead and look them up.

We almost had a sequel to the Christmas comedy ‘Elf.’ Comedian Will Ferrell tells the Hollywood Reporter he turned it down, along with a promised $29 million payday because he would not have been able to promote it from a “honest place.” Ferrell says the proposed sequel was too similar to the original.