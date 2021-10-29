UPDATE: Lexington police find missing student on River Bluff HS campus

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department says Brendon Edwards was found on the campus of River Bluff High School. Officials say he was hiding in the woods before walking out to first responders.

ORIGINAL POST (10/29/2021 3:02 p.m.)

Lexington Police say they are searching for a missing River Bluff High School Student.

Investigators say Brendon Edwards left campus and walked into some nearby woods and was threatening self-harm.

The school has been placed on lock down during the search.

Edwards, 16, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey shorts.

If you know where he is or have any information that can help call the Lexington Police Dept. at 803-359-6260.