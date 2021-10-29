Pawmetto Lifeline hosting Adoption Special event

Adoption Special Saturday, October 30

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Hundreds of furry friends in the Midlands are looking for their forever homes, and you can help.

Pawmetto Lifeline and Subaru are holding an adoption event Saturday at their facility on Bower Parkway.

All dogs above 35 pounds, 6 months and older are $100 to adopt.

Nearly 200 animals fill the shelter’s kennels, while another 200 sit in foster homes.

Adoption Manager, Malin Kooiman says they’re in great need for adopters.

Pawmetto Lifeline link : https://pawmettolifeline.org/