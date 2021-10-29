SCSO: Saluda County man charged with unlawful conduct towards a child

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after an investigation revealed that he caused head and brain injuries to a two-month-old infant.

On October 25, officials say EMS responded to a Saluda County residence for reports of an unresponsive infant. Officials say the two-month-old was transported to Palmetto Richland Hospital for medical attention, and Saluda County deputies began investigating.

According to deputies, medical tests show that the infant the child has head and brain injuries, as well as evidence of older head and brain injuries.

Authorities say the two-month-old is stable at this time.