Earthquake reported near Jenkinsville, again

USGS reported a 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Jenkinsville, Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Jenkinsville, Sunday.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred around 4:23 a.m. (10/31/21).

This earthquake is one of several to occur over the last week in and or near Jenkinsville, SC.

On 10/28 the USGS confirmed yet another low magnitude #earthquake near Jenkinsville, SC. This one, a 2.1 magnitude occurring at 6:21 p.m.

There were also two reported in the early morning hours: USGS reports a 1.8 magnitude #earthquake occurred near Jenkinsville, South Carolina, at 6:28 this morning (10/28/21). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/xFotTMDmSP https://t.co/TPc9Nrd2x0