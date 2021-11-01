AG Wilson joins lawsuit trying to halt vaccine mandate for federal contractors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, calling it “unconstitutional.” Wilson says the Tenth Amendment does not authorize federal agencies of the Executive Branch to implement the contractor mandate, saying that is left up to the states.

“This is not about whether vaccines are a good idea,” Attorney General Wilson said. “I’m fully vaccinated and I encourage anyone who can to get it. But the way the Biden administration went about this is unconstitutional and I’m sworn to uphold the Constitution. No one designated President Biden as King Joseph the First.”

South Carolina is joining the lawsuit filed by Georgia’s governor and its University System Board of Regents. Other states have filed similar lawsuits.