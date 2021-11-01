DHEC: 505 new cases of COVID-19, two additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 384 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 121 probable cases, for a total of 505 new cases. DHEC also reports one new confirmed death and one probable death due to COVID-19, for a total of two additional virus related deaths in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 899,481 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 13,753 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 19,112 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 2.9%.

According to the department, a total of 5,183,717 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 62.8% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 55.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.