Newberry County deputies looking for man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree. Deputies say 33-year-old Ruben Antonio Praylow has four warrants out for his arrest.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says, “This type of investigation takes time and special interviews to gather information from victims that are minors, ranging in ages from 5 to 8 years old.” “This is a very sensitive situation where Praylow was entrusted with the care and protection of the minor children and now that trust has been violated.”

Anyone with information about where Praylow is should contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.